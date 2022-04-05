SVB Leerink Weighs in on Axcella Health Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Axcella Health in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.97). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

AXLA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,141,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

