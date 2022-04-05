Swerve (SWRV) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00107322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,385,535 coins and its circulating supply is 16,199,143 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

