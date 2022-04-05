Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

SCMWY opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

