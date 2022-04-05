Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
SCMWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
SCMWY opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
