T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Barclays PLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

