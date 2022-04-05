Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 518.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.