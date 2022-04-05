Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 63,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 85,750 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

