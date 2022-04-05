Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

