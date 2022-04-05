Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

TMHC opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

