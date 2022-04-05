Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.
TMHC opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.76.
In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
