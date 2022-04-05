Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $260.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

