TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$74.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 119,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 189,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,947,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

