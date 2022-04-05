TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $50.13.
About TCF Financial (Get Rating)
