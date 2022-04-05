TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 55.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.25.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

