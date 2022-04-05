TD Securities Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$45.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.09.

Get Cameco alerts:

TSE CCO opened at C$35.52 on Friday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$37.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.15 billion and a PE ratio of -136.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.80.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 over the last 90 days.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.