Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,949 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

