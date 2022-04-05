Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

ADBE traded down $10.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.58. 2,425,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.76. The company has a market cap of $216.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

