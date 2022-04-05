Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. 1,512,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.