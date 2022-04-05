Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ventas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

