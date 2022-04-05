Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,356. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $253.19 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

