Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,246,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.47.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,331. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

