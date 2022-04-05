Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,231. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

