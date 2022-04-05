Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,283,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $414.66. 4,102,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,507. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.