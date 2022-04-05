Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,308,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.15.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.65. 12,743,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,010,744. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.