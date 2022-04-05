Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.42. The company has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.