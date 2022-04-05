Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.85 and its 200-day moving average is $436.61. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $505.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.05.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

