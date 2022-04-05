Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.89. 3,102,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

