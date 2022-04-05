Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 974,201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,257. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04.

