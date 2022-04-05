Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.50. 12,288,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,345,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $531.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

