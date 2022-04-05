Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 964,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.