Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,824 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 16,737,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,466,906. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion and a PE ratio of -44.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

