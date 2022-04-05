Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

FDL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 398,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,942. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

