Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 27.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,306,553. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 97.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

