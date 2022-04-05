Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $280,032,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,753. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.