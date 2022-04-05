Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.