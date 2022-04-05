Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.14. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tellurian by 103.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 563.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 143,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 163,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

