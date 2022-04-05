TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

