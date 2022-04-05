Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to report $973.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Terex posted sales of $864.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE:TEX opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. Terex has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Terex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Terex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

