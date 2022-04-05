TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

