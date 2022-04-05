TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $49.88.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.