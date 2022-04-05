The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider John C. Geist Sells 1,008 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $396.96 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 385.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.23.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Beer (Get Rating)
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
