The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider John C. Geist Sells 1,008 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $396.96 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 385.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.23.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.