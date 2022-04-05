The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Buckle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

BKE opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

