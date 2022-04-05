The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 136,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,296. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

