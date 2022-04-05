The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $97.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000.

PLCE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. 8,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,721. The firm has a market cap of $704.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

