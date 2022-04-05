The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,320. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.