The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.
Shares of GS stock opened at $328.21 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $318.55 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.17 and a 200-day moving average of $374.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
