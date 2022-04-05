The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

Shares of GS stock opened at $328.21 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $318.55 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.17 and a 200-day moving average of $374.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

