The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Target Price to $3.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hippo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96. Hippo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.82.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
