The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

CMA stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

