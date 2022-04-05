The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

