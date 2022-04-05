The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.
Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.27.
About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
