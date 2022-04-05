The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.