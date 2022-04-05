The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.75. 10,348,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after buying an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

