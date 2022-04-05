The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.17 billion and the lowest is $18.40 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $79.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.69 billion to $80.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.52 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.08. 5,983,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

