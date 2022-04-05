The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Declares $0.25 Dividend

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2461 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCVPY opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Siam Cement Public has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.
About Siam Cement Public (Get Rating)
